Hastings Entertainment closing to leave void at Town Plaza shopping center

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Entertainment retailer Hastings announced it will be closing all stores for good later this year.

That includes the locations in Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau.

"Sad to see it go," Cape Girardeau customer Anthony Killian said. “It's pretty busy every time I come in here."

But after 48 years of business, the Texas based Hastings Entertainment will close.

The company announced, Thursday, that as part of a bankruptcy settlement, two financial companies purchased Hastings assets to liquidate all of the stores.

The storefront in Cape Girardeau sits in the Town Plaza shopping center, an area that’s seen business turnover before.

For the past six years, Alice Smith has been a beauty product sales rep at Merle Norman, next door to Hastings.

"There's been quite a few [stores] in the area that's been in and out,” Smith said. “We like to keep it all full but, the economy is hard."

Sears, Bagger Dave's, Milk and Honey are just a few places that have closed or moved out of the Plaza

That has not gone unnoticed by Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner.

"It's difficult on the people that people that are working there. It's difficult on the people that have been working there for years and years," he said.

Mehner says they're always exploring different options to try and keep storefronts filled.

"What we have to do in our area and really any economic developer, is look at the stores that are up and coming, who are the ones that are maintaining and doing well,” Mehner said. “And we have to look at filling those gaps on what we need."

For the shoppers and other retailers in Town Plaza they hope it’s sooner rather than later that stores fill up.

"Hopefully things will turn around," Smith said.

Hastings Entertainment initially gave the date of October 31st when all stores would be closed but they have since said that could change.

