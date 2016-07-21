Detectives: 3 fugitives arrested at Paducah motel - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Detectives: 3 fugitives arrested at Paducah motel

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Curtis Roderick (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
John H. Brown (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Kimberly Ward (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports three fugitives were arrested at a Paducah motel on Wednesday afternoon, July 20.

John H. Brown, 35, of Murray, was charged on arrest warrants for fugitive from another state-Massac County, Ill.; possession of firearm by a felon; possession of a defaced firearm-Marshall County; felony shoplifting; fleeing or evading police-Calloway County.

Kimberly Ward, 22, of Paducah, was charged on arrest warrants for contempt of court-McCracken County; fugitive from another state-Massac County, Ill.; possession of a firearm by a felon-Marshall County; felony shoplifting-Calloway County.

Curtis Roderick, 27, of Paducah, was charged on an arrest warrant for felony theft of property-Lyon County; shoplifting-Marshall County; operating on a suspended license-Marshall County.

According to the sheriff's department the arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Department and the United States Marshals.

On July 20, detectives and the US Marshals got information that led them to believe that John Brown and Kimberly Ward were staying at a motel on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.

Brown and Ward were wanted for numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses out of Marshall, Massac, McCracken and Calloway Counties.

While conducting surveillance in the area, detectives say a vehicle left the hotel and was stopped nearby by detectives at about 6:11 p.m. A passenger in that vehicle, Curtis Roderick, was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Detectives say they found numerous firearms inside the vehicle, along with power tools that were suspected to be stolen from an area retailer.

Officers then went to Roderick's motel room where they found and arrested John Brown and Kimberly Ward.

Brown, Ward and Roderick were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

During a search of the motel room, detectives say they seized methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives say more charges are likely.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

