Detectives: 3 fugitives arrested at Paducah motel

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports three fugitives were arrested at a Paducah motel on Wednesday afternoon, July 20.

John H. Brown, 35, of Murray, was charged on arrest warrants for fugitive from another state-Massac County, Ill.; possession of firearm by a felon; possession of a defaced firearm-Marshall County; felony shoplifting; fleeing or evading police-Calloway County.

Kimberly Ward, 22, of Paducah, was charged on arrest warrants for contempt of court-McCracken County; fugitive from another state-Massac County, Ill.; possession of a firearm by a felon-Marshall County; felony shoplifting-Calloway County.

Curtis Roderick, 27, of Paducah, was charged on an arrest warrant for felony theft of property-Lyon County; shoplifting-Marshall County; operating on a suspended license-Marshall County.

According to the sheriff's department the arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Department and the United States Marshals.

On July 20, detectives and the US Marshals got information that led them to believe that John Brown and Kimberly Ward were staying at a motel on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.

Brown and Ward were wanted for numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses out of Marshall, Massac, McCracken and Calloway Counties.

While conducting surveillance in the area, detectives say a vehicle left the hotel and was stopped nearby by detectives at about 6:11 p.m. A passenger in that vehicle, Curtis Roderick, was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Detectives say they found numerous firearms inside the vehicle, along with power tools that were suspected to be stolen from an area retailer.

Officers then went to Roderick's motel room where they found and arrested John Brown and Kimberly Ward.

Brown, Ward and Roderick were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

During a search of the motel room, detectives say they seized methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives say more charges are likely.

