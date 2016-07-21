Scott City officials stop curbside recycling service - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City officials stop curbside recycling service

Written by Tori Seng
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Scott City Police Department says the city will stop its curbside recycling service.

The city encourages residents to continue recycling efforts and keep using their blue bins.  

Recycled materials can be dropped off at the Old Blair Building on 314 Madison St.

