'Missouri's 10 Best Grandmothers' contest set for September

Whether it's Granny, Gramma, Grandma, Nanna or MeeMaw, most of us have a special woman who has influenced us in a positive way. And, if you think your grandmother is top notch, there's a search for that!

The Magic of Marceline Development Company is hosting its second annual search for "Missouri's 10 Best Grandmothers". The contest will honor ten women who have positively influenced their grandchildren.

Each winning Granny will receive $500 in cash as well as a $250 dollar donation to the charity of her choice. Judges are looking for grandmothers who embody the common sense, family values that people in Missouri appreciate.

The celebration will be held in Marceline, Missouri, Walt Disney's boyhood hometown.

Winners are based on a one-page written essay. The deadline to submit an essay is August 12. Prizes will be awarded at a gala in Marceline on September 10.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here or by contacting Dan Porrevecchio at 816-448-5586 or dan@magicofmarceline.com.

