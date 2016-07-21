Kids in Sikeston, MO giving away free lemonade to police officers

A couple of kids in Sikeston are braving the heat to show their support for local law enforcement.

Nora Haley and Meredith Grojean camped out on Wakefield St. in Sikeston to sell lemonade.

The girls are also offering lemonade to police for no charge.

