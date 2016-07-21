Kids in Sikeston, MO giving away free lemonade to police officer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kids in Sikeston, MO giving away free lemonade to police officers

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Chris Best)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A couple of kids in Sikeston are braving the heat to show their support for local law enforcement.

Nora Haley and Meredith Grojean camped out on Wakefield St. in Sikeston to sell lemonade.

The girls are also offering lemonade to police for no charge.

