IL woman sent to hospital after single-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A southern Illinois woman was injured on Thursday after hitting a guardrail and flipping her car.

On Thursday, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a single vehicle injury collision on I-24 east bound near the 1 mile marker. 

The investigation showed that Nancy Durham, 72, of Metropolis, Ill., was driving east near the 1 mile marker in the left lane. 

Her vehicle traveled off of the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a guard rail. 

Durham’s vehicle continued eastward, striking the same guard rail once more before crossing both east bound lanes of travel. 

The vehicle then overturned onto its top before striking a guard rail off of the left shoulder of the roadway. 

Durham’s vehicle came to rest in the right lane of travel, on its top. 

She was transported to Baptist Regional for non-incapacitating injuries by Mercy Regional EMS. 

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Concord Fire Department.  The vehicle was removed by Vanzant’s Towing. 

One lane of I-24 east bound was shut down for approximately 45 minutes to facilitate the investigation and removal of the vehicle.  

