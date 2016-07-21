Murray State University honored for employee satisfaction

Murray State University has been named a “2016 Great College to Work For.”

The Kentucky university was awarded the honor by the Chronicle of Higher Education after receiving high reviews from its employees. The Chronicle’s list was compiled through a survey of more than 46,000 people at 281 institutions.

The college earned top ratings from personnel on the survey’s collaborative governance and confidence in senior leadership categories.

“As employees of a nationally recognized, student-centered university, the faculty and staff at Murray State University have a shared mission to ensure student success. Each of us recognizes the vital role we play in making Murray State the ‘finest place we know,’ and we remain committed every day to this vision,” said Murray State President Bob Davies.

This year marks the seventh year for the school to receive the award since 2009. Only 93 other institutions made the list nationwide.

