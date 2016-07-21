Move-in volunteers needed at SIU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Move-in volunteers needed at SIU

Written by Mike Wunderlich, News Operations Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Classes at SIU-Carbondale begin on August 22 and volunteers are needed to welcome students and help them move into on-campus residences.

Thousands of students and their families will be arriving on campus Thursday-Saturday, August 18-20 and SIU faculty and staff along with community volunteers will help with the move-in process.

Individual volunteers and groups of volunteers are welcome and each can choose their preference of days, hours and locations they prefer to help.

Complete move-in schedule and volunteer signup forms can be found here: http://housing.siu.edu/residence-halls/moving-in/move-in-volunteers

University Housing will provide free welcome lunches to all of its residents and their accompanying families as well as to volunteers who help with the move-in. Volunteers will receive a complimentary meal ticket when they check in.

For more information contact Lori Johnson at 618-453-6731 or ljohnson@housing.siu.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly