Move-in volunteers needed at SIU

Classes at SIU-Carbondale begin on August 22 and volunteers are needed to welcome students and help them move into on-campus residences.

Thousands of students and their families will be arriving on campus Thursday-Saturday, August 18-20 and SIU faculty and staff along with community volunteers will help with the move-in process.

Individual volunteers and groups of volunteers are welcome and each can choose their preference of days, hours and locations they prefer to help.

Complete move-in schedule and volunteer signup forms can be found here: http://housing.siu.edu/residence-halls/moving-in/move-in-volunteers

University Housing will provide free welcome lunches to all of its residents and their accompanying families as well as to volunteers who help with the move-in. Volunteers will receive a complimentary meal ticket when they check in.

For more information contact Lori Johnson at 618-453-6731 or ljohnson@housing.siu.edu.

