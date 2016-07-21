Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce building for sale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce building for sale

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce building is on the market.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce building on North Mount Auburn Road is on the market.

As we told you last week, the chamber will be moving into the Marquette building on Broadway.

The current building is at 1267 North Mount Auburn Road.

The building is 4,800 square feet and sits on .9 acres with 40 parking spaces.

If you're interested in looking at the building, you can call John Mehner at 573-335-3312 or Craig Billmeyer at 573-334-0555.

