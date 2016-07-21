Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce building for sale

Developer Jeff Maurer gave us an inside look at the brick and mortar plans.

The Marquette Tech District announced the new tenants for the Marquette Tower and in Codefi.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce building is on the market. (Source: Bill Allen, KFVS)

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce building on North Mount Auburn Road is on the market.

As we told you last week, the chamber will be moving into the Marquette building on Broadway.

The current building is at 1267 North Mount Auburn Road.

The building is 4,800 square feet and sits on .9 acres with 40 parking spaces.

If you're interested in looking at the building, you can call John Mehner at 573-335-3312 or Craig Billmeyer at 573-334-0555.

