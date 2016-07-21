Road clear after dump truck hit footbridge near Southeast MO State

The footbridge at Southeast Missouri State is closed until further notice after it was hit by a dump truck.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the back of the truck was up when it hit the bridge.

Thirty to 40 gallons of hydraulic fluid has leaked out of the truck.

New Madrid Street reopened on Thursday evening after crews cleaned the area up.

The bridge will not reopen until it has been inspected.

