Water turned off to several streets in Sikeston, MO after water - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Water turned off to several streets in Sikeston, MO after water main break

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Residents on several streets in Sikeston, Missouri will not have water after a water main break on Thursday, July 21.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the water has been turned off to Marian Street, Pam Street and Ables Road from Crowe Street to Southeast Elementary.

They say crews are going door-to-door with notices for the affected areas.

Once service is restored a boil water order will be in place for the affected area only until water testing can be finished.

According to DPS, the testing is anticipated to take 24 to 48 hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly