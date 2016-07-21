Water turned off to several streets in Sikeston, MO after water main break

Residents on several streets in Sikeston, Missouri will not have water after a water main break on Thursday, July 21.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the water has been turned off to Marian Street, Pam Street and Ables Road from Crowe Street to Southeast Elementary.

They say crews are going door-to-door with notices for the affected areas.

Once service is restored a boil water order will be in place for the affected area only until water testing can be finished.

According to DPS, the testing is anticipated to take 24 to 48 hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.