Southeast student soars with NASA research program

A Southeast Missouri State University senior from Cape Girardeau is spending his summer at NASA’s Student Airborne Research Program.

According to the university, Colten Peterson has been given hands on experience and opportunities with NASA’s Earth systems science.

During the first couple of weeks of the program, Peterson spent time in California where he got to fly aboard the NASA DC-8 aircraft.

According to a report from the university, the research aircraft studies Earth systems processes, calibration and validation of space-borne observations and prototyping instruments for possible satellite missions.

While on the aircraft, Peterson observed scientists who use an instrument which uses lasers to measure components of the atmosphere during their flight.

During the remaining six weeks of his time, Peterson and the team he was with have been analyzing the data they collected.

The team is in the final stages of research trying to investigate how different atmospheric interference processes affect the accuracy in determining the concentration of chlorophyll-a in the waters of Monterey Bay, according to the university.

Once the research is complete, the team will present its findings and data to the other interns and NASA scientists.

