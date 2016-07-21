IL police take proactive approach against speeding

Illinois Speed Awareness Day is Wednesday, July 27.

Local and state police will be stepping up enforcement as they work to educate drivers how speeding impacts a crash.

348 lives were lost in 2014 (the most recent figures available) on Illinois roads from speeding. That's more than 32 percent of all traffic fatalities.

Nearly 90 percent of speed-related deaths occur on local roads.

Illinois State Police state they wants everyone to take a proactive approach, and to be aware of their speed and obey all speed limits to protect to protect drivers, motorists and pedestrians.

According to faces4.org, on interstates, speeding can have the following consequences:

The probability of death, disfigurement, or debilitating injury grows with higher speed at impact. Such consequences double for every 10 MPH over 50 MPH.

When a vehicle crashes it undergoes a rapid change in speed. However the occupants keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting an object or by being restrained by a safety belt or airbag.

The effectiveness of restraint devices like airbags, safety belts, crumple zones, and side beams decline as impact speed increases.

37.4% of the speed-related crashes result in injuries.

Speeding extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency situations.

Crash severity increases with the speed of the vehicle at impact.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the roadway.

Speeding can lower gas mileage by 33% at highway speeds.

For more information about Illinois Speed Awareness Day, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.