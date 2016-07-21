Vehicle on fire closes one lane I-155 at MO state line

One lane of Interstate 155 is closed in Pemiscott County, Missouri and Dyer County, Tennessee because a vehicle is on fire.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the incident happened on the Missouri side of the bridge.

A commercial motor vehicle caught on fire.

No word yet on when the interstate will reopen.

