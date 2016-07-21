2 men caught in child predator sting in Western Kentucky

Attorney General Andy Beshear was in Paducah Thursday afternoon to announce the arrest of two men in connection to a sting targeting child predators.

The Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit worked with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department to implement 'Operation Shielded Child.'

David Price, 42, of Paducah was arrested on Wednesday on 20 felony counts of possession of a matter portraying the sexual performance by a minor.

According to Beshear's office, cyber investigators found explicit images of children on his personal computer. His cash bond was set at $5,000.

Investigators completed two other search warrants in McCracken County.

More arrests in McCracken County are expected.

A second man, Mark Allen Johnson, 26, of Rockfield was arrested earlier this month in connection to the sting.

Johnson faces a charge of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sex.

Investigators say Johnson posted an online ad soliciting sex. He allegedly drove from Warren County to meet who he thought was a minor in Paducah for sex.

Instead, Johnson was met by officers and was arrested.

30 sexual predators have been arrested or convicted in Kentucky since Beshear took office in January.

