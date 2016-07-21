2 men caught in child predator sting in Western Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 men caught in child predator sting in Western Kentucky

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: ag.ky.gov) (Source: ag.ky.gov)
David Price (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department) David Price (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
Mark Allen Johnson (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Mark Allen Johnson (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Attorney General Andy Beshear was in Paducah Thursday afternoon to announce the arrest of two men in connection to a sting targeting child predators.

The Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit worked with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department to implement 'Operation Shielded Child.'

David Price, 42, of Paducah was arrested on Wednesday on 20 felony counts of possession of a matter portraying the sexual performance by a minor.

According to Beshear's office, cyber investigators found explicit images of children on his personal computer. His cash bond was set at $5,000.

Investigators completed two other search warrants in McCracken County.

More arrests in McCracken County are expected.

A second man, Mark Allen Johnson, 26, of Rockfield was arrested earlier this month in connection to the sting.

Johnson faces a charge of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sex.

Investigators say Johnson posted an online ad soliciting sex. He allegedly drove from Warren County to meet who he thought was a minor in Paducah for sex.

Instead, Johnson was met by officers and was arrested.

30 sexual predators have been arrested or convicted in Kentucky since Beshear took office in January.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly