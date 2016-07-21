July 22 celebrity birthdays

Friday morning birthdays.

He's an actor best known for starring alongside Mel Gibson in the Lethal Weapon movies. He's also starred in Witness, Angels in the Outfield and Lonesome Dove. Danny Glover is 70 today.

He's an actor who had the role of The Green Goblin in the Spider-man movies. He's also starred in Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ and Wild at Heart. Willem Defoe is 61 today.

He has had supporting roles in Batman, Broadcast News and Drive. But he's probably best know as the voice of Marlin in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. Albert Brooks is 69.

He's a professional wrestler who was one of the WWE's top draws in the 1990's. In the ring, he's known as The Heartbreak Kid. Shawn Michaels is 51 today.

The answer is: He's the longtime host of the Jeopardy quiz show. The question is: Who is Alex Trebek? The game show host is 76 today.

He's the son of Prince William and Catherine Middleton and the third in line to the throne after Queen Elizabeth, his grandfather, and his father. George Alexander Louis is 3 today.

