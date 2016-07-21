July 22 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

July 22 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Friday morning birthdays.

He's an actor best known for starring alongside Mel Gibson in the Lethal Weapon movies.  He's also starred in Witness, Angels in the Outfield and Lonesome Dove.  Danny Glover is 70 today.

He's an actor who had the role of The Green Goblin in the Spider-man movies.  He's also starred  in Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ and Wild at Heart.  Willem Defoe is 61 today.

He has had supporting roles in Batman, Broadcast News and Drive.  But he's probably best know as the voice of Marlin in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.  Albert Brooks is 69.

He's a professional wrestler who was one of the WWE's top draws in the 1990's.  In the ring, he's known as The Heartbreak Kid.  Shawn Michaels is 51 today.

The answer is: He's the longtime host of the Jeopardy quiz show.  The question is: Who is Alex Trebek?  The game show host is 76 today.

He's the son of Prince William and Catherine Middleton and the third in line to the throne after Queen Elizabeth, his grandfather, and his father. George Alexander Louis is 3 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly