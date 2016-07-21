FIRST ALERT: U.S. to bake for days under enormous 'heat dome'. OPEN APP for what you need to know

FIRST ALERT: U.S. to bake for days under enormous 'heat dome'. O - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

It is Thursday, July 21, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Not as many clouds in the sky on Thursday means our day will be drier and hotter, with summer turning up the temps even higher as we head into the weekend. Walking out the door you may see some patchy fog, with temps in the 70s. By lunchtime you’ll be looking for A/C or a shade tree as the heat index launches into the triple digits. FIRST ALERT: Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of this heatwave.

Making Headlines:

Heatwave: Find a neighbor’s pool to crash and keep the AC cranked up at home. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for much of the Midwest and South, including all of the Heartland.

Under investigation: A house fire is now a murder and arson investigation in Calloway County, Kentucky. Linda Whittenberg died from two gunshot wounds and investigators believe she was murdered. A second man died from smoke inhalation. Investigators are still working to identify the man.

New developments: Russia lost their appeal against an Olympic ban on its track and field athletes . The ban was imposed following allegations of state-sponsored doping and cover-ups. 

Community outreach: A new community action group in Carbondale, Illinois is hoping to create improve the relations among police, city leaders, and community members. To do so, The group called Black Love Adjoining Communities Collectively will be hosting a graffiti clean-up tonight.

Push for votes: Three long days of attacks on Hillary Clinton, floor fiascos and testaments to Donald Trump have come and gone, and now the big moment of the Republican National Convention has arrived. Donald Trump will make his address on the convention's final day as the official Republican nominee.

