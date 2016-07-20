KSP launch death investigation after body found in Christian Co.

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found on Carter Road in Christian County, Kentucky around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

An Oak Grove police officer initially found the deceased body of an unknown subject in a wooded area of Carter Road close to Ghost Bridge. The body was found several feet from the roadway after the officer was investigating a strong odor that he noticed while on patrol.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville. KSP detectives are currently on the scene and will release more information as it becomes available.

KSP was assisted on scene by the Oak Grove Police Department, the Christian County Sheriff Department, the Clarksville Police Department and the Christian County Rescue Squad.

