Carbondale chamber to host discussion about plastic bag impact

You are invited to an open forum and discussion about plastic bags, the plastic bag industry, recycling and thoughts about regulating the use of plastic bags at the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce at 1:30p.m. on Thursday July 21.

Join the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs Committee, Phil Rozenski, Senior Director of Sustainability for NOVOLEX, North America's leading sustainability flexible packaging manufacturer and one the the largest recyclers of plastic bags and film. Rozenski is also the policy chair of the American Progressive Bag Alliance, the trade association for the manufacturers and recyclers of these products.

