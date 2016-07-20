MO governor's candidate visits 3 Heartland cities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO governor's candidate visits 3 Heartland cities

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A Republican candidate for Missouri governor made a couple of stops in the Heartland on Friday, July 22.

Catherine Hanaway spoke to voters in Poplar Bluff, Cape Girardeau and Scott County on Friday.

In Poplar Bluff, Hanaway spoke to workers at the St. Louis Bread Company on Westwood Blvd. from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hanaway was also at the Scott county GOP headquarters Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. speaking with residents. The headquarters is located at 124 E. Front, across the street from Legion Park.

On Saturday, July 23, Hanaway will be at My Daddy's Bakery on S. Broadview Street where she will host a free pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. She will also meet with residents and answer questions.

