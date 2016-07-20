Du Quoin State Fair Night with the Southern Illinois Miners set - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Du Quoin State Fair Night with the Southern Illinois Miners set for July 23

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

The Du Quoin State Fair and the Southern Illinois Miners are teaming up for a night of fun for the whole family with the Du Quoin State Fair Night with the Southern Illinois Miners.

This Saturday, July 23, baseball fans who attend the Miners' baseball game will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes, including Grandstand concert tickets. There will be a new winner drawn at the bottom of each inning of the baseball game. 

Also, baseball fans who present their ticket stub to get free parking at the Du Quoin State Fair. Also, if you present your Grandstand ticket to a Miners game, you can get into one of the team's upcoming games for free. 

More information on the Southern Illinois Miners can be found by clicking here.

Also, more information about this year's Du Quoin State Fair can be found by clicking here.

