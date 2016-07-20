Cape Girardeau community group organizing prayer march to end violence

A Cape Girardeau community group is inviting people to take part in a prayer march meant to raise awareness of recent violence in the city.

The group, Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, or SNAP, organized the walk, which will begin at Indian Park and end at Ranney Park on Cape Girardeau’s south side, according to the group’s Facebook page.

The march will take place Saturday, July 30.

SNAP founder Felice Roberson is the mother of Quiton David Combs, who was killed after being shot by an unknown assailant in Cape Girardeau last November.

In a Facebook post, Roberson called for peaceful action from community members.

“Unfortunately, our neighborhoods are overwhelmed by the daily rise in youth and young adult senseless shootings and killings," Roberson said. "That is why I and the supporters of my organization have decided it is time we take action to regain control of our neighborhoods."

The planned prayer march will stop at several sites along the route where shootings have taken place.

"There's a lot of evil, a lot of hate. People are afraid, so we standing for love because that's God has told us to do, he is love," she said.

At the end of the march, Roberson says there will activities for the kids, food, and music.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

A week prior to the walk, Roberson is looking for volunteers to help clean up the area around Indian Park.

Volunteers or anyone interested in participating should meet at the park, located at William and Lorimier Streets, on Saturday, July 23 at 8 a.m. and bring trash bags and gloves.

In addition to organizing events like the march, SNAP also holds weekly community prayers gatherings for group supporters and those affected by violence.

