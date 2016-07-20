Future Stoddard Co. preschool hopes to serve low-income children - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Future Stoddard Co. preschool hopes to serve low-income children

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One organization in Stoddard County, Missouri is looking to start up a preschool that could come at no cost for low-income families.

The nonprofit, called Dexter Preschool Inc. is hopeful that it might open its doors by this October.

The preschool is planning to take up to 40 kids, 20 in the morning and 20 in the afternoon, ages three to six years old.

The founder, Danielle DeVers, ran a local child care business for the past 6 years and said she feels the county needs more educational advancements for at-risk children.

"To know that we will be helping even one family it's heartwarming," DeVers said.

DeVers said if you qualify for free lunches, then you qualify for free preschool. If you qualify for reduced lunches, then you qualify for reduced priced preschool; and for those that do not qualify, they will have to pay regular price for preschool services.

Organizers said it's important to give equal opportunities for every child.

"They have every right to be able to experience and learn because these children aren't getting it could be our future," Executive Assistant Jennifer Griffin said.

The half-day program also plans on providing transportation and food because it doesn't want to give it's children a reason to not make it to school, or go hungry.

The preschool is still applying for grants to support its future goals of opening in the near future.

