Man arrested for stealing guns from pawn shop in Mt. Vernon, IL

Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man on burglary and trespassing charges on Sunday, July 17.

Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man on burglary and trespassing charges on Sunday, July 17.

Mt. Vernon PD looking for stolen weapons after business break-in

Mt. Vernon PD looking for stolen weapons after business break-in

Darrion Culpepper is facing several charges related to the break in. (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department)

At least a dozen guns were stolen from a pawn shop in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Sunday, July 17.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Action Pawn Shop, located along the 400 block of Main Street, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement released by the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

The owner of Mt. Vernon's Action Pawn Shop on Main Street said that at least 12 guns were taken.

Darrion Lee Culpepper, 19, has been arrested and is facing several charges related to the pawn shop burglary and also for breaking into a nearby chiropractor's office to hide from the police.

Culpepper has officially been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and bringing contraband into a penal institution..

He was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center.

According to a release from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, police are still looking for information regarding a second person believed to have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-8477.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.