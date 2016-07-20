Carbondale, IL community action group working to decrease city-w - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL community action group working to decrease city-wide tension

Written by Tori Seng
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A new community action group in Carbondale, Illinois is hoping to create improve the relations among police, city leaders, and community members.

The group called Black Love Adjoining Communities Collectively is an affiliate of the Black Lives Matter group but on a more local scale.

Its mission is to create a better, more peaceful community environment that is fair for everyone, especially given the recent protests and violence in Carbondale.

BLACC scheduled a clean-up event to get rid of the graffiti that was painted on local businesses and sidewalks by a different community action group. 

The idea is to show the groups dedication to their community.

Group organizers say they hope their actions set their organization apart from other protesters in the area.

“We are here to build, not destroy. Our relationship with community leaders needs work. Distrust and hate are learned behaviors. We can reprogram ourselves,” said Jonathon Moore, event organizer and Carbondale native. 

The clean-up is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the pavilion located on the corner of N. Illinois Ave and Maine Street. Anyone is welcome to participate.

