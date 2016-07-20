Murphysboro PD arrest man accused of sexually assaulting multipl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro PD arrest man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Edgar Cotzajay-Ramirez (Source: Murphysboro Police Department) Edgar Cotzajay-Ramirez (Source: Murphysboro Police Department)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Murphysboro police have arrested a man that's accused of sexually assaulting children.

On March 30, the Murphysboro Police Department began an investigation into the sexual assault of three small children. 

Investigators learned the suspect, Edgar Cotzajay-Ramirez, 40, allegedly committed various sexual acts with three children under the age of 13.

During the course of the investigation investigators learned Cotzajay-Ramirez committed sexual acts with a fourth victim under the age of 13 between the years 2007 and 2009.

On July 19, at 6:56 p.m., officers from the Murphysboro Police Department took Cotzajay-Ramirez into custody in the 400 Block of Division Street Murphysboro, Ill. on a Jackson County arrest warrant.

Cotzajay-Ramirez was taken to the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $1,000,000.

Cotzajay-Ramirez is charged with 3 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child & 2 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.

You may also call the Murphysboro/Jackson County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677) or the Carbondale/SIU anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677). 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly