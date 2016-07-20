Murphysboro PD arrest man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

Murphysboro police have arrested a man that's accused of sexually assaulting children.

On March 30, the Murphysboro Police Department began an investigation into the sexual assault of three small children.

Investigators learned the suspect, Edgar Cotzajay-Ramirez, 40, allegedly committed various sexual acts with three children under the age of 13.

During the course of the investigation investigators learned Cotzajay-Ramirez committed sexual acts with a fourth victim under the age of 13 between the years 2007 and 2009.

On July 19, at 6:56 p.m., officers from the Murphysboro Police Department took Cotzajay-Ramirez into custody in the 400 Block of Division Street Murphysboro, Ill. on a Jackson County arrest warrant.

Cotzajay-Ramirez was taken to the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $1,000,000.

Cotzajay-Ramirez is charged with 3 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child & 2 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.

You may also call the Murphysboro/Jackson County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677) or the Carbondale/SIU anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

