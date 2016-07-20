IL man sentenced 3 years in prison for threatening police officer

An Illinois man is set to serve time behind bars after allegedly threatening a police officer during a traffic stop.

The State's Attorney of Pulaski County has announced that on July 18, 2016, Cyle A. Smith, 25, of Pulaski, was sentenced to 3 years incarceration in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of threatening a public official.

The sentence was pursuant to a plea agreement, and arose out of an incident which occurred in Mound City on May 23, 2016, when a deputy was arresting Smith for DUI.

Smith repeatedly spit in the deputy’s face, and subsequently threatened to kill the deputy and to harm his children.

Officials say that while they expects all law enforcement officers to treat every member of the public with dignity and respect, "respect is a two way street, and no one has the right to physically attack officers or to threaten their families."

