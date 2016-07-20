Kennett city leaders offer reward for sidewalk vandalism - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett city leaders offer reward for sidewalk vandalism

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

After signs of repeat vandalism to city property, Kennett police and the mayor are stepping in to try to find whoever's behind it.

For weeks, city hall officials say cones designed to give space for pedestrians to walk are ending up broken.

Every one of the cones has been knocked down at least once since they were installed not too long ago.

Each replacement cone cost about $35 to replace, and could create a big tab if they're replaced often.

So, Kennett police installed a camera and the mayor is offering a $500 reward for information.

Captain Tim Trowbridge calls the vandalism unnecessary.

"They come along here," Trowbridge said pointing towards the sidewalk. "It's kind of an open area, it's wide open and I don't know I guess it could be fun to some people. Obviously, people have done crazier things, but I don't see the joy in it, but I guess people see the joy in it I guess."

Again, there is a camera watching this area recording at all times.

If you know of anyone doing this, Kennett police ask you to give them a call.

