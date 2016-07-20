Makanda, IL golf course sees progress in restoration

Keller's Crossing at Stone Creek is seeing green.

The golf course in Makanda, Illinois has been undergoing renovation projects since spring 2016. The most recent addition: greens planted on July 7.

With the high temperatures, extra rainfall and the care of the grounds crew, the greens are growing faster than expected.

That means the course could be open for invitational play earlier than planned.

“We are looking forward to getting people who used to call this course home back out to see the changes this fall before grand opening next Spring. I believe they will be very pleased with the changes that we have made to the course and the conditions we have even while still in the re-growth phase.” said Jason Chrzan, general manager.

With phase one of restoration now complete, Keller’s Crossing is moving forward to phase two and is looking at allowing invitational access earlier than Labor Day.

