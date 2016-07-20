Makanda, IL golf course sees progress in restoration - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Makanda, IL golf course sees progress in restoration

Written by Tori Seng
Connect
(Source: Keller's Crossing) (Source: Keller's Crossing)
MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) -

Keller's Crossing at Stone Creek is seeing green. 

The golf course in Makanda, Illinois has been undergoing renovation projects since spring 2016. The most recent addition: greens planted on July 7. 

With the high temperatures, extra rainfall and the care of the grounds crew, the greens are growing faster than expected.

That means the course could be open for invitational play earlier than planned.

“We are looking forward to getting people who used to call this course home back out to see the changes this fall before grand opening next Spring. I believe they will be very pleased with the changes that we have made to the course and the conditions we have even while still in the re-growth phase.” said Jason Chrzan, general manager.

With phase one of restoration now complete, Keller’s Crossing is moving forward to phase two and is looking at allowing invitational access earlier than Labor Day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly