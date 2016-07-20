Elkville Helping Hands to host 3rd 'Party in the Park'

The 3rd annual “Party in the Park” event for Elkville, Illinois has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6.

The party will begin at 6 p.m. in the Elkville City Park.

This year’s event features an appearance of the Southern Illinois Jedi Order and the sounds of Downstate Music Company.

Carnival-style games, inflatables and face painting will be available for children. Activities for adults include poker and alcoholic beverages will be sold until midnight.

The fundraiser is hosted by the Elkville Helping Hands organization. Proceeds will go towards the organization’s various charitable projects throughout southern Illinois.

