Illinois Governor expands coverage for breast cancer screenings

Written by Tori Seng
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill on Wednesday requiring insurance plans in Illinois to expand coverage for 3D breast cancer screenings.    

Healthcare insurance plans will now cover breast tomosynthesis or 3D mammography, a newer and more effective screening tool than the low-dose mammography.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports breast cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women living in the state.

“Early detection of breast cancer is key to survival and this new law offers women more options for detecting breast cancer,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. 

The IDPH predicts that nearly 10,300 women will be diagnosed with the disease by the end of the year.

The bill goes into effect immediately and includes all Illinois healthcare insurance plans including Medicaid.

