Crash on Bill Emerson bridge backs up traffic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Emergency crews responded to a two car crash on the Bill Emerson Bridge between Cape Girardeau and East Cape Girardeau Wednesday afternoon.

Both drivers were crossing the bridge from Illinois back into Missouri.

Police say the brakes on one of the cars went out.

Traffic was backed up because of construction on the bridge.

The driver was coming up on the traffic when the brakes went out and the car crashed into the back of another car.

At least one person was taken away by ambulance.

Traffic was backed up on Highway 146 as crews worked the scene.

