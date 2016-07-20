Marion, IL man arrested on sex offender charges

Benton Police investigators along with the US Marshals Service report a Marion, Illinois was arrested on Tuesday, July 18 on sex offender charges.

Michael A. Burnett, 43, of Marion, was wanted out of Williamson County, Illinois on the charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Burnett was found at a home in the 200 Block of College Street in Benton, which is located within 500 feet of a school.

Burnett also had additional charges pending from the Benton Police Department.

Burnett was arrested and then taken to the Franklin County Jail.

