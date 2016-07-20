Benton, IL man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

Police investigators in Benton, Illinois arrested Robert W. Lewis, 58, of Benton on Tuesday, July 19 on the charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

While conducting a sex offender compliance check at Lewis’ home, investigators identified two Facebook accounts and a Twitter account created by Lewis that he had not reported to law enforcement, as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act. Lewis was also maintaining a Go Fund Me Account that he had not reported to law enforcement.

Lewis was subsequently arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

