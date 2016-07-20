Reynolds Co., MO deputies: Man told responding officers he killed woman

The Reynolds County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man told deputies he killed a woman.

James Sumpter, 55, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to 10799 Highway 72 in the Bunker area of the county on Tuesday, July 19 after a woman called 911 and reported that someone was shooting out the tires on her vehicle.

According to court documents, the dispatch reported to the responding officers that they had heard a gunshot and then the phone went dead.

Deputies arrived at the home and one opened the door. Deputies say they saw a man turning around with his back toward the deputy and with both of his arms behind his back and his hands crossed.

According to the probable cause statement, the man told deputies, "Just take me to jail, go ahead arrest me."

When a deputy asked the man what happened, he allegedly said, "I shot and killed her."

The deputies arrested him and as they were walking him out, they say he told them the victim was in the front bedroom and the gun was in the back bedroom.

The man was later identified as James Sumpter.

While clearing the house, deputies say they found a single-shot shotgun behind the back bedroom door. They said they also found a woman dead in the front bedroom.

Sumpter was taken to the Reynolds County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million cash only.

The shotgun was described as a JC Higgins Model 1011 12-gauge single shot shotgun and was seized for evidence. Deputies say a spent casing was still in it.

According to the probable cause, while searching the home, deputies found a purse with an identification card. The victim was identified as Tammy Skiles.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies say Sumpter called a woman from the recorded phone system in the jail.

During that call, he allegedly said Skiles made him do it and that he didn't want to, but she made him angry. He allegedly said he was up all night drinking and that she made him angry the next day.

He allegedly said he shot all four of her tires out and told her she wasn't going anywhere, at which time he allegedly said she ran outside naked.

Sumpter allegedly went on to say Skiles came back in and told him she was calling the law.

According to court documents, "Sumpter then stated she said, 'kill me;' and he states out loud, 'pow,' and that was it."

