Man arrested in Benton, IL after threatening man with sledge hammer

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Zachary Hancock (Source: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department) Zachary Hancock (Source: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A man is recovering from a broken nose and a concussion after authorities said he was assaulted with a sledgehammer at his home in Benton, Illinois on Sunday. July 17.

Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 200 block of W. Park Street in Benton on Sunday.

Upon their arrival, officers found Steven Pritchard, 58, who had serious injuries to his face.

Pritchard told officers he was "sucker-punched'"and knocked to the ground by the suspect, who police say then threatened the victim with a sledgehammer, demanding his wallet.

Pritchard said more than $350 was stolen.

According to the Benton police chief, Pritchard suffered a broken nose and a concussion, but was still able to provide a description of the suspect before going to the hospital.

Police said interviews with Pritchard along with other witnesses prompted officers to arrest Zachary S. Hancock, 22, of Flower Mound, Texas on Monday, July 18. 

The police chief said the victim hired Hancock to do some tree trimming work.

After Hancock finished the work, police said Hancock left for several hours and robbed Pritchard upon his return.

Hancock was charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery.

As of Wednesday, Hancock was housed in the Franklin County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

