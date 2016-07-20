Sheriff's office: Man believed to have died in fiery crash near Orient, IL

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
