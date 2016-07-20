Sheriff's office: Man believed to have died in fiery crash near Orient, IL

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investing a deadly crash.

On Wednesday, July 20 at around 2:29 a.m., deputies responded to a crash and fire near Orient on East Franklin Street, about a quarter-mile west of the Orient Blacktop.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a truck on fire.

The West Frankfort Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

Deputies say a badly burned body was found in the driver's seat of the truck. They say the body was tentatively identified as 41-year-old Robert E. Mandrell of Orient.

According to deputies the truck, a 1986 Nissan pickup, appeared to have been going westbound on East Franklin Street when it left the north (right side) of the road and hit a large tree.

They say the fire is believed to be a result of the crash and that alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Franklin County coroner is assisting and has scheduled an autopsy for later on Wednesday.

