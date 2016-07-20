Save money by making popular store-bought snacks at home

It’s well-known that eating meals at home instead of at a restaurant can save you money.

Turns out you can also save money by making some snacks grocery stores mark up to premium prices, like granola bars.

Prepackaged ones often come with a huge markup.

You can buy the ingredients in bulk and you'll save even more.

It's also really easy to make your own fresh salsa, especially in the summertime when many of the ingredients are in season.

Not only will it be less expensive, but will taste fresher than the jarred stuff.

Hummus is also a popular and healthy snack that’s easy to make at home.

Rather than pay $5.00 for a tub of it at the store, you can make your own for a fraction of the price.

Another big plus with making your own snacks: you control the ingredients, which means you know exactly what your kids are eating.

Here are some recipes to help you get started:

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars

INGREDIENTS:

2/3 cup light corn syrup or honey

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups quick cook oats (if you only have whole-rolled oats or steel-cut oats, pulse/grind briefly in a food processor)

2 cups crispy rice cereal like

1 cup mini semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

Line an 8x8-inch pan with aluminum foil, overhanging on the sides; spray with cooking spray; set aside.

In a large, microwave-safe bowl combine corn syrup, peanut butter, brown sugar, and heat on high power in the microwave for 1 minute.

Stir to combine, then heat for one minute. Stir again.

Add vanilla, cocoa, optional salt, and stir to combine

Add oats and stir to combine.

Add 1 cup rice cereal and gently stir so cereal doesn't get too crushed. Slowly add the second cup of cereal while stirring. Mixture will be very thick, but if mixture seems extremely thick or dry, don’t add all of the second cup of cereal.

Add 3/4 cup chocolate chip. Reserve remaining 1/4 cup chips.

Turn mixture out into prepared pan and pack it down firmly with a spatula or hands.

Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup chocolate chips evenly over the bars and very lightly tap them down with a spatula.

Refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours or in the freezer for at least 1 hour, or until bars have set up.

Using foil overhang, remove bars from pan, place on cutting board, and slice into bars about 4-inches long and 1/2-inch wide, similar in size and shape of grocery store granola bars.

Bars will keep wrapped in plastic wrap inside sealed plastic bag at room temperature for up to 1 month, in the fridge for up to 2 months, or in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Homemade Hummus

INGREDIENTS:

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas/garbanzo beans, rinsed

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (1 large lemon)

1/4 cup well-stirred tahini,

1 small garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt to taste

2 to 3 tablespoons water

DIRECTIONS

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process for 30 seconds more.

Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Process for 30 seconds, scrape down then process another 30 seconds or until well blended.

Add half the chickpeas to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape down, then add remaining chickpeas and process 1 to 2 minutes until thick and quite smooth.

If hummus seems too thick or to still have tiny bits of chickpea in it, slowly add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water with the food processor turned on until you reach the perfect consistency.

Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve hummus with a drizzle of olive oil and dash of paprika. Store your homemade hummus in an airtight container and refrigerate up to one week.

