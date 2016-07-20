Missing 5 year old found in southern Illinois

A 5-year-old boy who was missing for six hours is home safe.

According to police, Joseph, who has autism and is non-verbal, went missing around 4 a.m.

He was last seen on South Euclid Street.

Dogs were brought in to help search for him.

He was found safe just after 10 a.m.

