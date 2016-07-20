Construction on new Cape Girardeau police station to begin this - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Construction on new Cape Girardeau police station to begin this fall

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
The old naval reserve center will be torn down starting Aug. 1 (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) The old naval reserve center will be torn down starting Aug. 1 (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

You will soon see signs of progress of new work near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

A crew started demolition on the old naval reserve center on August 1, 2016, to make room for a new police station.

"We're excited to see so much progress on our new police station," said Chief Wes Blair.

City leaders announced the location at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in July 2015.

Police and city staff worked together with a construction company and architects to design the new combined police headquarters, municipal court, and jail facility.

The facility should be ready to open in spring 2018.

