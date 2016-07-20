Construction on new Cape Girardeau police station to begin this fall

The Cape Girardeau Police Department could soon move next to Arena Park.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department could soon move next to Arena Park.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department could soon move next to Arena Park.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department could soon move next to Arena Park.

Cape Girardeau police are one step closer to moving into their new home tonight.

Cape Girardeau police are one step closer to moving into their new home tonight.

Cape Girardeau police are one step closer to moving into their new home tonight.

Cape Girardeau police are one step closer to moving into their new home tonight.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department gave Heartland News an inside look at the building that will house their new station.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department gave Heartland News an inside look at the building that will house their new station.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department gave Heartland News an inside look at the building that will house their new station.

Two teams vying to design and build the new Cape Girardeau Police Station and Municipal Court building presented their qualifications and proposals to the public and city leaders Monday.

Two teams vying to design and build the new Cape Girardeau Police Station and Municipal Court building presented their qualifications and proposals to the public and city leaders Monday.

The old naval reserve center will be torn down starting Aug. 1 (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)

You will soon see signs of progress of new work near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

CLICK HERE for the latest on the construction and new building.

A crew started demolition on the old naval reserve center on August 1, 2016, to make room for a new police station.

"We're excited to see so much progress on our new police station," said Chief Wes Blair.

City leaders announced the location at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in July 2015.

Police and city staff worked together with a construction company and architects to design the new combined police headquarters, municipal court, and jail facility.

PROGRESS UPDATE on City's new police station! Read about it on the City's blog: https://t.co/e0N4ffur8L pic.twitter.com/3kGTa0jaSd — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) July 20, 2016

The facility should be ready to open in spring 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.