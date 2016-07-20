Construction on new Cape Girardeau police station to begin this fall

Two teams vying to design and build the new Cape Girardeau Police Station and Municipal Court building presented their qualifications and proposals to the public and city leaders Monday.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department gave Heartland News an inside look at the building that will house their new station.
The Paducah city commission is set to vote on an anti-discrimination ordinance that protects the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender residents.
State officials say unemployment rates fell in 72 Kentucky counties, stayed the same in 17 and rose in 31 counties between November 2016 and November 2017.
The political fate of Kentucky's Republican House speaker will rest in the hands of four women and two men.
A 26-year-old transgender Chicago woman serving a 10-year sentence for burglary is seeking a transfer from a male to a female prison where she says she'll be less vulnerable to abuse.
The season of giving ended with 169 central Illinois children getting their borrowing privileges back at the Lincoln Library in Springfield.
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.
Three children were stabbed and taken to the hospital late Thursday night, according to sources at the scene.
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Baton Rouge that left at least two people dead early Friday morning.
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.
