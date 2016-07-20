Rend Lake Visitor Center to host 'Illinois Endangered Species' event

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will hold an “Illinois Endangered Species” event on Saturday, July 23.

The presentation will include live animals and it will take place at the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Two of the state's endangered/threatened species are housed at the Rend Lake Visitor Center.

The alligator snapping turtle, which is on loan from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is affectionately named T-Rex because of his spiky shell.

If you would like to compare him to one of his non-endangered relatives, the common snapping turtle will be also be included in the presentation.

The Western Hognose snake is also on loan to the Corps.

His name is Scoop and if you look into his face you’ll see why.

Rangers on hand will explain the habits and territory of these two endangered species and viewers will also see three of Illinois’ four venomous snakes.

One of the snakes is on the endangered/threatened species list.

