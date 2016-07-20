3 vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends 2 to the hospital

A crash on the Interstate 24 bridge between McCracken County, Ky., and Massac County, Ill. sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the west bound side.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle lost its tire in the left hand lane and had to stop.

A semi-truck driving behind it had to move to the right hand lane to avoid a collision.

A truck in the right hand lane slowed down to let the semi in and deputies say an SUV behind the truck was not able to slow down in time, rear ending the truck.

Deputies said a jeep behind the SUV also was not able to stop in time and rear ended the SUV.

The driver of the truck and the driver of the jeep were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The west bound side of the bridge was shut down for about an hour as crews cleared the scene and deputies investigated the crash.

