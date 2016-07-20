Mayfield, KY art show sends out 'Call to Artists'

The Icehouse Gallery is issuing a "Call to Artists" for their annual Community Arts Show set to open on Thursday, July 28.

The show will open July 28 and will run through September 2. The show provides an opportunity for anyone to exhibit their work in the gallery, regardless of age or level of experience.

Both visual and literary works will be accepted. The gallery will display as much artwork as it can hold. There is no entry fee and people do not have to be members of the Art Guild to enter.

Artwork may also be priced for sale. The gallery retains 30 percent of all sales so it wishes to remind participants to price artwork accordingly.

Works will be received from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23. Each artist may bring up to two works, which must be framed and have a wire or a clip on the back to be ready for hanging.

At the conclusion of the show, artwork must be picked up between Saturday, September 3 and Thursday, September 7. A reception for the exhibition will be held on Friday, July 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

The Icehouse Gallery would like to remind participants that it is a family-friendly gallery and that works may be rejected if they are deemed obscene or offensive to our viewers.

