This week in music: 1973 a bad, bad week!

Let's turn back the clock and head back to the days of turntables and 8 track tapes.

This week in 1973 saw these songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100.

At number five was Rhymin' Paul Simon with Kodachrome. The song was named after a product many people today don't even know about, Kodak 35 milometer film. The Eastman Kodak Company required Simon's album to note that Kodachrome was a trademark of Kodak.

Three Dog Night was in the number four spot with Shambala. The song would run out of steam on the charts, peaking at number three. Had the song reached the top spots, it would have made Three Dog Night one of the few acts to have a number one single in four consecutive years.

The Carpenters were at number three with Yesterday Once more. Richard Carpenter later said of all the songs he had written, this one was his favorite.

At number two was Billy Preston with Will It Go Round in Circles. It's one of two number one solo hits by Preston with the other being Nothing from Nothing. He's also credited on the Beatles number one hit Get Back.

And in the top spot for this week in '73 was a song about the baddest man in the whole darn town. Bad, Bad Leroy Brown was Jim Croce 's first number one hit. The 30 year old singer/songwriter died in a plane crash two months later. Billboard ranked Bad, Bad Leroy Brown as the number two song of 1973. It was named Record of the Year at the 1974 Grammy Awards.

