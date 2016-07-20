July 21 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

July 21 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) -

Let's check the morning birthday list.

He's a British singer-songwriter whose hits include: Wild World, Peace Train and Morning Has Broken.  Cat Stevens is 68 today.

She's a singer who rose to fame in the late 1940's and the 1950's. Some of her songs became pop and jazz standards. They include: The Rock and Roll Waltz, Wheel of Fortune and Hoop-De-Doo.  Kay Starr is 94 today and still performing.

