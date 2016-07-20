Deja vu! Your First Alert Forecast is looking HOT! OPEN APP to find out if there is relief in sight

It is Wednesday, July 20, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Halfway through the workweek, and we’ll be dealing with more heat and humidity. Highs today should be around 94 degrees, with added humidity pushing the heat index to make it feel like between 104 and 108 degrees. Heat advisories are still in effect for most of the Heartland. There is a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. FIRST ALERT: The weekend looks even hotter.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Steep discounts: After recent shootings of police officers across the nation, a Missouri tactical gear company is offering a special deal for police officers. The supplier in St. Charles County put a posting on its Facebook page stating body armor, and carriers will be available to law enforcement at dealer prices.

Deadly fire: We are hoping to learn more after two people were killed in a house fire in Calloway County on Tuesday afternoon. The fire remains under investigation.

Fatal crash: An investigation is under way after a juvenile was hit by a car while riding their bike in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary investigation showed Linda Powell, 72 of Fredonia, Ky. was traveling in an SUV when a child riding a bike entered her path. Powell's SUV hit the bicycle.

Behind bars: A man is in custody this morning accused of robbing a 95-year-old woman and dragging her in from of a mall in Memphis. Andrew Richardson was charged with aggravated robbery.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.