SUV vs. bicycle crash kills child

An investigation is under way after a juvenile was hit by a car while riding their bike in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on KY 902 East on Tuesday, July 19 just after 4 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed Linda Powell, 72 of Fredonia, Ky. was traveling in an SUV when a child riding a bike entered her path.

Powell's SUV hit the bicycle.

The juvenile was taken to Crittenden County Hospital for treatment and then flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Evansville, IN.

The child died later from the injuries suffered in the crash.

Trooper Bob Winters is investigating the collision.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County EMS and the Fredonia Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

