Carbondale approves liquor at farmers market, public demolition

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Sale of alcohol at the farmer's market, and a number of initiatives with price tags in the six digits were approved at Tuesday's city council meeting in Carbondale.

The council approved sale of alcohol at their weekly farmers market, a move city officials say will help support local craft breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

The council also heard public disdain for a relatively new food and beverage tax, and approved spending around $570,000 to demolish an abandoned hotel on the city’s northeastern strip.

The hotel, located just west of Plaza Records and Mike's Music was once known as the ‘Horizon Inn’ and has been abandoned for more than a decade.

“It is really an eyesore," said Mike's Music owner Mike Ricci on Tuesday. "Anything they can do whether it's build something, make it a vacant lot, or whatever... But right now  it’s beyond any help, and all it does is drive people away.”

The demolition contract was awarded to Dore & Associates Contracting, Inc. in the amount of $538,400, allowing for just under $32,000 contingency.

