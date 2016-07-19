College professor weighs in on Melania Trump plagiarism accusation

Is it plagiarism?



That's the question everyone is asking after Melania Trump's speech, Monday, at the Republican National Convention.

Some of Mrs. Trump's remarks were strikingly similar to those made by Michelle Obama back in 2008.

James Newman, a political science professor at Southeast Missouri State, says if assessed from an academia perspective, the word similarities could raise questions.

However, the standards for what qualifies plagiarism can be less strict in the political world.

"If a student of mine did something along those lines, I'd definitely want to talk to that student,” Newman said. “That being said, she wasn't turning in a paper. There are different standards based upon the discipline.”

The Trump campaign denied any wrong doing in matter saying Melania Trump simply had similar talking points.

The section of Mrs. Trump's speech in question was discussing her family values and ensuring a bright future for kids in the United States.



Newman points out it’s not uncommon to see similarities in speeches among political figures.

In the past Barack Obama has been found to have used portions of other speeches.

