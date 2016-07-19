Humane Society of Southeast MO regroups after losing board members

In just a few months time, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has lost two-thirds of its board members.

Board members hoped to break ground on a new facility in 2016, but ran into some challenges when the 11-member board couldn't come to an agreement.

Board President Charlotte Craig said after the board's wish list went over budget, there were differences in how to move forward and eight members stepped down.

Now, the remaining four members on the board must figure out a way pay for one of the humane society's biggest projects.

Craig called being down board members right now a small bump in the road.

“It’s a highly emotionally-charged place to work," Craig said. "The fact that our adoption rate is up and we’re saving lives, I can walk in that building and I can feel really good. A bump in the road, putting off breaking the ground for a few months, that’s okay with me because I know what we’re doing out there. A new building will make it easier, we’ll save more lives, we’re still on track with that, there’s no sweat.”

Craig also said she’s looking at potential board member applications and plans to fill the open positions soon.

We’ll keep you updated on how that search goes.

